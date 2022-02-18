 clock menu more-arrow no yes

AC Milan Midfielder Further Than Ever To Contract Renewal As Total Cost Seems Too High

The midfielder will almost certainly leave at this point, which is a shame given how crucial he has been for the side.

By Muqaddam Malik
Franck Kessie of AC Milan in action during the Coppa Italia... Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that AC Milan and midfielder Franck Kessie are no closer to a contract renewal agreement as we are now in the final six months of his deal. The report notes that Maldini and Massara presented a renewal offer at around 6-6.5 million euros per year but this has not been accepted as the player’s agent George Atangana pushes for 9 million euros per year. A repeat of the situations with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Hakan Calhanoglu seems set this summer.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Milan look increasingly unlikely to renew Kessie as it comes at a significant cost at this point. The financial commitment to keep him at 8 million euros per year net would translate to about 16 million euros gross per year over five years plus agent fees. This takes the total cost of the new contract to a whooping 90 or so million euros.

