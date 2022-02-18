AC Milan Open Talks To Sign LOSC Lille Midfielder For The Summer As Alternative Emerges

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan’s management are set to host new talks with Jorge Mendes for LOSC Lille midfielder Renato Sanches as it seems increasingly likely that Franck Kessie leaves for free this summer. Milan attempted to close a deal in the winter transfer window but it was too tight. The management are focused on securing a deal prior to the summer.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Milan are focused on closing Sanches and Sven Botman as a double deal worth around 50 to 60 million euros.

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Jordan Veretout from AS Roma could potentially be an option as the 28 year old is quite experienced in Serie A. He would be valued at about 20 million euros which seems quite high given Sanches would be available for just 5-10 million or so more.

Sanches has had an really interesting career having featured for Benfica, Bayern Munich, Swansea City and now Lille. The 24 year old has 182 appearances under his belt scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. He also has 32 national team appearances.

The midfielder is a big winner with a Euro title, 4 Bundesliga titles, a Ligue 1 title and a Primeira Liga title.