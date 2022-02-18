AC Milan Striker Continues To Recover But Will Not Be Available This Weekend

Gazzetta dello Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is struggling to overcome his injury and there is some uncertainty over the timeline for his return. He was been unavailable for the derby against Inter Milan, the Coppa clash against Lazio and even the Sampdoria game this past weekend and seems set to miss out on the Salernitana tie this weekend.

MilanNews.it are reporting that Ibrahimovic continued his personalised training program this week and has not taken part in group session yet.

Milan have a very tough month of March set up now with the derby against Inter in the Cup on the 1st as well as crucial league game against Napoli on the 6th.

Mediaset via MilanNews.it are adding that Ibrahimovic is currently evaluating his future given his injury struggles this season and the club will be looking to significantly reduce his wage if he is to continue for another year.