AC Milan Considering Ajax Defender On A Bosman This Summer As Barcelona and Dortmund Circle

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan are joining the race to sign defender Noussair Mazraoui from Ajax on a free transfer this summer to reinforce the backline. The Morocco international plays as a right back where the club currently have Calabria, Florenzi and Kalulu hence it may signal either the exit of Florenzi or the shift of Kalulu to centre back.

Gianluca di Marzio is reporting that the defender has been in talks with FC Barcelona too but these have cooled off. Borussia Dortmund are also keen on signing him so it will not be straightforward for him. He is also represented by Mino Raiola which could be large agent fees to get this done.

The defender previously announced that he will be leaving Ajax in the summer looking for a new experience. The 24 year old has played 127 games for Ajax scoring 10 goals and providing 8 assists. 5 of those goals have come this season as he has taken a more advanced role in the side. The defender came up through the Ajax academy and has not played anywhere else professionally.