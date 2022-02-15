AC Milan Reportedly In Talks With Wefox Over Sponsorship Deal

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan are in advanced talks to bring on Wefox Italia as a new sponsor. The German founded business is a major player in InsurTech in Europe and would be a big addition to the current line up especially if they take up some space on the shirt. The side have added over 20 partners in the past two years.

Wefox is a digital insurance service found in Berlin in 2015 and now regarded as a market leader in Europe. They refer to themselves as Europe’s #1 digital insurance provider on their website.

They are already familiar with football sponsorships as they currently are a Premium Partner of 1.FC Union Berlin.

Several reports this week are noting that Milan are looking to raise more sponsorship revenue from Emirates and Puma given the dramatic rise of the on-pitch performances over the past two years and significantly the return to the UEFA Champions League this season.