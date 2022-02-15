Barcelona To Drop Out Of Race For AC Milan Midfielder Following Huge Wage Request

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that Barcelona are interested in AC Milan midfielder Franck Kessie but there has never been an agreement between them. There has been an approach but nothing advanced. Rudy Galetti on the other hand is reporting that Barcelona met with the player’s agent and consider the requests too high as a figure of 8-10 million euros per season was thrown around.

Sport via MilanNews.it are reporting that Kessie is being courted quite hard by Tottenham Hotpsur and they could likely be his destination this summer. The report notes that a significant offer has already been presented to the player.

Calcio Mercato are reporting that Inter Milan and Juventus are keen on the player given he could be signed for free and is well acquainted with the league. The report adds that the player in not short of options if he chooses to leave the club.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that the Curva Sud booed Kessie in the game against Sampdoria at the San Siro as he seems to be taking the club for a ride over the renewal and will likely leave for free.