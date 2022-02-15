AC Milan Captain Could Be Tempted By Lazio To Join For Free This Summer

AC Milan’s management are in another complex renewal negotiation for captain Alessio Romagnoli whose contract ends this summer. The 27 year old centre back has been with the Rossoneri since 2015/16 accumulating 243 appearances scoring 10 goals and providing 3 assists in that time.

Daniele Longo is reporting that Romagnoli is a professional who will honour the Milan as he finishes the season as the captain of the side. However, he is not satisfied with the current renewal offer on the table from the management which has come in at 2.8 million euros plus bonuses. This is a big drop from his current whopping 5.5 million euros gifted to him by Fassone and Mirabelli.

Alfredo Pedulla is reporting that Lazio are emerging as a concrete destination for Romagnoli - who was a fan of the club as a child - as they can possibly offer him his request of around 3 million euros per season. The situation of Sven Botman from LOSC Lille will be key to this renewal process.