AC Milan Drop New Shirt As Part Of “Puma KING” Collaboration

AC Milan and Puma have dropped yet another capsule collection this season. As anticipated here, Milan would reportedly be releasing a retro edition of merchandise around the Puma KING brand and this drop came this past week.

According to the release, “This collection is taking inspiration from PUMA’s rich heritage in football, bringing back the iconic KING logo but with a modern progressive twist.”

The collection includes a jersey, a jacket, short and joggers. The lifestyle collection is officially called “Puma Milan Football Heritage” and will not be worn in any official matches similar to the Street Soccer drop from earlier in the season.

The jersey retails for 75, the jacket for 110, the shorts for 55 and the joggers for 100.

Grid View AC Milan

AC Milan

AC Milan

AC Milan

Milan since joining up with Puma under Ivan Gazidis and Casper Stylsvig have been focused on boosting revenues through creative avenues and merchandise seems to be a winner for them given the constant releases.