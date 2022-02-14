Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 1 - 0 Sampdoria

AC Milan beat Sampdoria 1-0 at the San Siro to go top of the league table but rivals inter Milan have a game in hand. Milan played a great game but the MOTM was Sampdoria keeper Wladimiro Falcone, without whom, this would’ve been a riot. He saved multiple certain goals and deserves the plaudits in this one. Milan continue their solid defensive form with Rafael Leao remain red hot in attack.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: A lovely game from him and an amazing assist to break a record held by Dida since 2006. He had a quiet game otherwise but was crucial for the goal. 8.5/10

Davide Calabria: A very strong performance from the defender as he kept pushing hard down that wing and neutralised any attacks. 6.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: Once again, a sight for sore eyes as he returned and looked just as good as ever. He will be instrumental for the coming months as the defence needs to be resolute. 6.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: An unbelievable run of fixtures for the captain to restore faith in his abilities. He conceded a silly yellow card but was otherwise great at limiting Caputo. 7/10

Alessandro Florenzi: An important performance from him as he demonstrates he can be the utility man in this squad having featured at right back, right wing and now left back too. He held off Candreva well but needs to work on his crossing. 6.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A strong performance from the midfield as he excellently managed the pace of the game and halted any advances. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: He grows with each passing game and his maturity is showing. He is becoming a leader in this side and he advances forward are getting more threatening. 7/10

Junior Messias: He played an important role adding pressure but it would’ve been even better if his snap shot at goal was not saved. He is improving with each game and is overdue for a goal. 6.5/10

Brahim Diaz: Brahim does well to keep the ball moving and space opening in the final third. He could’ve supported the attack more in the second half. 6.5/10

Rafael Leao: Stunning goal from him, three touches to rip open the Sampdoria defence and gets his 10th goal of the season. He is on a hot streak and we need it for Napoli in a few weeks. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: A quieter game from him, he had a couple of good chances but the Sampdoria keeper was on fire. His bicycle kick would’ve bee a stunner. 6/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ante Rebic: A hit and miss performance. The speed was there, he dribbled through but the final passes and shots were terrible. The one-on-one really should’ve been converted. 5.5/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: He make a joke of the Sampdoria defence showing his improved dribbling but should’ve taken the shot. His decision making needs work. 6/10

Franck Kessie: A good display further up the pitch, his passing played in the wingers and he almost got a goal yet again. It was a shame to see him whistled by the Curva Sud but it is understandable given the contract stand off. 6.5/10

Rade Krunic: He added some extra muscle in the midfield to ensure there were no slip ups. He was tidy with the big clearances. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: Nice to see him continue to get some minutes as he was instrumental to our good form in recent weeks. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: A great game from the manager who had to switch his approach at the last minute as Giampaolo went from 4-3-1-2 to 4-4-2 very late. The early goal was crucial but a second one was needed. 7/10