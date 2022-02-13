AC Milan Beat Sampdoria By Slim 1-0 Margin To Put Pressure On The Top Spot In Serie A

AC Milan took on Sampdoria at the San Siro this morning as Marco Giampaolo returned to Milano with his former side Sampdoria to take on his replacement Stefano Pioli. Milan needed all three points to jump into first place and did just that. Milan took the game to Sampdoria early on with the opener coming in just 8 minutes but the side then struggled to capitalise for the rest of the game setting up a nervy finish.

Mike Maignan provided an unreal assist and became the first keeper to provide an assist since Nelson Dida in 2006 for Milan as he set up a lovely run with a lofted ball across for Rafael Leao. The Portuguese youngster then broke past his defender before cutting back and slicing a shit past the keeper for the winning goal of the game.

Sampdoria’s goalkeeper is easily the MOTM of the game as he saved everything and put in an exceptional performance to deny point blank attempts from Rebic, Giroud, Messias, Kessie and Tonali to keep the score line so low.

A big win for Milan and another clean sheet in the back as the pressure builds at the top of the table with Inter Milan, Napoli and Milan all fighting to remain in the race.