AC Milan Women Thrash Sampdoria 8-2 On Aggregate To Book Semi Final Spot

AC Milan Women took on Sampdoria in the second leg of the Coppa Italia quarter finals yesterday. The Rossonere beat Sampdoria 4-1 in the first leg and repeated the stunning scoreline once again with a 4-1 win again.

Miriam Longo opened the scoring for us as she brought down a pass from Nina Stapelfeldt and whacked it in to open the scoring. Milan the won a free kick after Stapelfeldt was fouled in the 28th minute, Greta Adami stepped up and fired a lovely free kick into the back of the net to double our lead.

In the second half, Milan added their third goal through Stapelfeldt with a goal straight from the kick off with a strong shot to beat the Sampdoria keeper. Finally, in the 76th minute Longo picked the pocket of the Sampdoria defence and scored another goal to bag her brace and end the game 4-1.

The Rossonere are through to the semi finals as the side will be keen to win the trophy following the disappointment in the final last season.