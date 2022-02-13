AC Milan Take On Sampdoria This Morning As Calabria and Florenzi To Start Together

AC Milan face Sampdoria this morning at the San Siro as Stefano Pioli’s side look to capitalise on their recent top notch form following the international break. Milan will be looking to half the deficit between them and league leaders Inter Milan with a victory.

Milan face two familiar faces today with Marco Giampaolo getting his old job back at Sampdoria and right back Andrea Conti joining the side permanently in the winter transfer window.

Milan will still be missing Zlatan Ibrahimovic with injury hence fans will be hoping Olivier Giroud’s red hot streak continues but the side will also miss Theo Hernandez as he is suspended for the clash.

Milan will be focused on scoring early to avoid a similar struggle as the reverse fixture. The side will need to be wary of Sampdoria’s new signings who can be dangerous as Sebastian Giovinco and Stefano Sensi will both likely start.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Maignan, Calabria, Tomori, Romagnoli, Florenzi, Tonali, Kessie (Bennacer), Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud