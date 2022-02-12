Match Preview: AC Milan vs Sampdoria H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face Sampdoria in the early kick off tomorrow at the San Siro. The Rossoneri are coming off two big wins in the league and cup but need to ensure the players remain focused to cut Inter Milan’s lead at the top of the table. Stefano Pioli will be without left back Theo Hernandez for this one as well as Zlatan Ibrahimovic for now.

H2H

Milan 0 - 0 Sampdoria

Sampdoria 1 - 4 Milan

Sampdoria 1 - 2 Milan

Milan 1 - 1 Sampdoria

Sampdoria 0 - 1 Milan

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, D, W, W

Sampdoria: L, L, L, L, W

Players to Watch

Brahim Diaz

He has bounced back hard in the past two games putting in amazing performances that got us wins against Inter in the league and Lazio in the cup. It is time for him to score and what better game to do it in as Sampdoria are grappling with new manager Marco Giampaolo. Diaz has been exceptional at opening up the play for the wingers but it would be a major confidence boost for him to get one on the board.

Stefano Sensi

The former Inter midfielder has already settled in well at Sampdoria and can be a game changer as he looks to relaunch himself following his injuries. Sensi also has the benefit of having Sebastian Giovinco in front of him but it is not certain if he starts tomorrow. The midfielder can be difficult to deal with hence Tonali will need to up his pressure while Bennacer needs to keep the tempo flowing throughout the game not to give him time to find options.

Davide Calabria

Calabria will likely be deployed as the left back tomorrow but has not filled that role in a while. He needs to be careful with Candreva as the winger can often put in dangerous cross. Moreover, Calabria has to face former Milan right back Andrea Conti who joined Sampdoria in the winter transfer window. Conti would probably love some revenge and has already scored for his side hence that wing must be neutralised.

Prediction: Milan 2 - 0 Sampdoria