AC Milan Turn Their Attention To Two More Renewals Following Success With Theo

Milan are working hard to keep their top talent for the coming years and the big renewals are beginning to roll in.

By Muqaddam Malik
/ new
AC Milan Training Session &amp; Press Conference Photo by Claudio Villa/AC Milan via Getty Images

MilanNews.it are reporting that AC Milan’s management are now focused on two more renewals following the successful announcement of Theo Hernandez. Talks have been on for midfielder Ismael Bennacer and winger Rafael Leao and announcement should arrive soon. Bennacer will reportedly get 3.5 million euros and no release clause while Leao is set to get around 5 million euros including bonuses. Milan are working to avoid similar situations to those of Donnarumma and Calhanoglu last summer hence focus on early renewals.

Daniele Longo summarised the next steps for the club after the renewal of Hernandez as follows:

  • Renewal of Bennacer (announcement expected imminently)
  • Renewal of Leao (contacts ongoing with Mendes)
  • Agreement with Botman and Lille for summer transfer
  • Dream of signing Sanches from Lille too
  • Improved contract for Kalulu

Milan are waiting to see whether Romagnoli or Kessie will sign renewal agreements as both players are expected potentially leave on free transfers.

