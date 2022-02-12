Official: AC Milan Renew Star Left Back Until 2026

AC Milan have officially announced on their website the club has agreed a contract renewal with star left back Theo Hernandez until June 2026. The French defender is a crucial cog in Stefano Pioli’s system known for his cross pitch attacking runs and his strong shots. He has been prolific for the club scoring crucial goals against the likes of Lazio, Napoli and AS Roma in recent seasons.

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that Theo will get 4 million euros per year plus bonuses while Nicolo Schira is reporting that the figure will be 4.5 million euros.

The player has made 108 appearances for the Rossoneri scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists since his arrival. Theo was handed the captain’s armband for a few games this season too in the absence of Romagnoli, Calabria and Kessie. In his time with Milan, he got his France national team call up and played a vital role in their path to winning the UEFA Nations League.