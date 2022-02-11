AC Milan Sign Contract Renewal With Star Left Back Until 2026 As PSG Attempt Thwarted

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that AC Milan and Theo Hernandez have a full agreement as anticipated for weeks now for his contract renewal. The France internattional has signed and completed the renewal until 2026 with an official announcement expected imminently from the club. Romano also adds that Theo turned down a big approach from PSG this past summer as he wanted to remain with the Rossoneri.

Antonio Vitiello posted a video of Theo’s agent Manuel Garcia Quilon at Casa Milan yesterday to finalise the signing of the documents to close the renewal.

Nicolo Schira is reporting that the left back will get 4.5 million euros per year until 2026 which represents a massive bump up for the fan favourite.

Hernandez has played 108 games for Milan scoring 19 goals and providing 21 assists.

In his time with Milan, he got his France national team call up and played a vital role in their path to winning the UEFA Nations League.