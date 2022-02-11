AC Milan Meet With Entourage Of LOSC Lille Defender In Preparation Of Sumer Transfer

Antonio Vitiello is reporting that AC Milan’s management met with the entourage of LOSC Lille centre back Sven Botman over a summer move. Thde outcome of the meeting was positive as the Rossoneri reiterated their desire to sign the player as well as discussed indicative figures for his contract. A final agreement should be found in the coming months but the player seems keen on the move and Milan are confident to be able to sign him.

Fabrizio Romano is reporting that the meeting between Milan and Botman’s entourage was used by the club to demonstrate that the defender is their top target for the summer. The club now must find an agreement with Lille over a transfer fee.

Newcastle United have been pushing to sign the player and seems set to offer more to Lille but the player is leaning toward Milan and the club have a good relationship with Lille.