AC Milan Could Get 12 Million If Lyon Midfielder Is Bought By PSG

L’Equipe are reporting that AC Milan could benefit from the interest in midfielder Lucas Paqueta this summer as the 24 year old Brazil international could leave Lyon.

Paqueta is being courted by Paris St-Germain after his good spell at Lyon with a reported figure of 80 million euros. Leonardo who is the Technical Director of PSG wants the player as he was the one who brought the Brazilian to Milan at the time for another massive fee.

The benefit to Milan of the deal materialising relates to the fact that Milan have a 15% future resale clause in their sale deal to Lyon. This means that an 80 million euro deal would fetch 12 million in revenue for us.

Paqueta played 44 games for Milan between 2018 and 2020 where he scored 1 goal and provided 3 assists.

Since joining Lyon, Paqueta has 11 goals and 3 assists in 60 games between 2020 and 2022.