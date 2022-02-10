Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 4 - 0 Lazio

AC Milan beat Lazio 4-0 in the Coppa Italia quarter finals at the San Siro. Leao scored the opener, Giroud bagged a brace and Kessie capped off the game. Milan are through to the semi finals to face Inter Milan over two legs.

STARTING LINE-UP

Mike Maignan: Very quiet night for him and a good clean sheet in the bank. He did well to release the ball early to spur counters but not much else happened. 6.5/10

Davide Calabria: A solid performance from him as he gets back his match fitness. He pressed up the pitch really well and was barely bothered in defence. 6.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: Another solid performance from him as he completely shutdown Immobile. He looks insanely comfortable at centre back. 7.5/10

Alessio Romagnoli: That one pass was ridiculous as he broke through all the lines and provided an assist. He was a wall in defence too. 7.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A really good game from him as he was constantly beating Hysaj down that wing. Good assist for Giroud and overall played well. 6.5/10

Sandro Tonali: Good game from him as he hounded the midfielders and cut out their passing lanes. Effective at limiting Cataldi’s influence. 6/10

Franck Kessie: A strong performance keeping Milinkovic-Savic in check and capped it off with a good goal to round off the performance. 6.5/10

Junior Messias: He adds an important dimension to the attack and his ability to take on his man is underrated. 7/10

Brahim Diaz: Brahim was back to his dynamic self from the start of the season. He is pulling the strings and getting the spaces open for the striker and wingers. 8.5/10

Rafael Leao: Another brilliant performance where he shredded a defensive unit. MOTM with that lovely goal and an even better assist. 9/10

Olivier Giroud: Giroud is in his element and scores another brace against one of the tougher teams. He is finding his feet and understanding his role now. 8/10

SUBSTITUTES

Ismael Bennacer: He added some extra muscle in the midfield to ensure there were no slip ups. His passing range put more pressure on Lazio in the second half. 6.5/10

Ante Rebic: I wish he scored as he had some good opportunities but just looks a bit rusty. Looking forward to him being a super sub until the end of the season. 6/10

Alexis Saelemaekers: He looks better than in recent games but nothing of note. 6/10

Daniel Maldini: Nice to see him stretch his legs, the technical quality with the ball is there but he needs more game time to develop. 6/10

Fikayo Tomori: A sight for sore eyes and you can see his enthusiasm to get back. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: Another brilliant performance from the manager. His attacking game plan worked wonders and he sealed the game all up in the first half. 8/10