AC Milan Wipe The Floor With Lazio In 4-0 Rout In The Coppa Italia Thanks To Giroud’s Brace

AC Milan hosted Lazio at the San Siro last night for the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia and came away with a resounding 4-0 victory in front of the home crowd. Milan attacked the game from the first whistle and put it to bed in the first half with some exceptional performances from Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz and Olivier Giroud who linked up brilliantly in the attack.

Milan opened the scoring after 24 minutes with a stunning ball breaking all the lines from Alessio Romagnoli which Leao collected before driving a low shot past Reina for his goal. Milan doubled their lead in the 41st minute as Leao wrecked the Lazio defence in the box before squaring the ball for Giroud to tap in. Just four minutes later Theo Hernandez burst into the box and squared the ball for Giroud to tap in for his brace to end the first half 3-0.

In the 80th minute of the game, Daniel Maldini swung in a cross which was poorly cleared allowing Franck Kessie to take a whack and score the fourth of the game putting Maurizio Sarri’s side to bed with ease.

A big win which sets up a derby della Madonnina semi final over two legs against Inter Milan to get to the final.