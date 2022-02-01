AC Milan Transfer Window Winter 2021/22: OUT

AC Milan were quite active in releasing players in the winter transfer window with four players heading out. The wage bill got trimmed down as expected but there was one major failure in that Samu Castillejo could not be offloaded as the Spaniard turned down offers left, right and centre as he enjoys getting paid to sit out games at this point. Not a significant window from a monetary perspective nor from a sporting one in terms of exits as the strength of the side is unchanged.

Andrea Conti - Sampdoria - Sale

The right back was the first to leave after an anonymous spell at the club riddled with injuries. He could not get passed Davide Calabria for the starting spot and thus it made sense to leave. Milan shed a significant wage albeit for just six months. The fee was not disclosed but would be minor, there was talk of this being a six month loan but was announced as a permanent deal.

Pietro Pellegri - AS Monaco/Torino - Loan Termination

The prodigal son returning to Serie A was a good headline in the past summer but the deal was a flop. He barely played as injuries haunted him and he could not get above Zlatan and Olivier. Milan worked to buy him but failed to get a discount hence they terminated his loan allowing him to join Torino on another loan. 127 minutes, 0 goals and about 1 million euros down the drain.

Milos Kerkez - AZ Alkmaar - Sale

This was a shocker to Milanisti but seems to have come down to playing time. The Hungarian youngster expected to get a shot at the first team but with Theo starting and Fode as the back up, he didn’t really have a shot. Theo’s renewal probably accelerated this process. He played well for the Primavera and got an impressive highlight reel but the management felt a 1.8 million euro capital gain was worth it for him hence the sale to the Dutch club. Potentially a wasted opportunity but only time will tell.

Alessandro Plizzari - Lecce - Loan (Six Months)

The fourth loan move for Plizzari who is yet to make his debut for the Rossoneri first team. He did not get a single minute of play behind Maignan this season and Donnarumma the season before. He could’ve bagged some minutes when we were in crisis but he was injured and sidelined for months hence missed out again. He will play behind former Milan goalkeeper Gabriel in Serie B where he can hopefully get some minutes and build some confidence.