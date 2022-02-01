AC Milan Transfer Window Winter 2021/22: IN

AC Milan had an underwhelming winter transfer window in terms of arrivals with only one player arriving for the first team and one for the Primavera. Deals for a centre back and central midfielder collapsed given the high price tags involved and smaller reinforcements for right wingers were also skipped due to minor disagreements on valuations. The side is slightly better off as Lazetic has a better fitness record that Pellegri giving us more options upfront but lots of issues were not fixed putting the side at risk to finish in the top four.

Marko Lazetic - Red Star Belgrade - 4 million euros

The 18 year old striker arrives from Serbia after impressing with his limited time in the first team. Milan actually faced him in the Europa League last season and that could follow Maldini and Massara’s pattern such as with Maignan and Hauge. The striker is a direct replacement for Pellegri who flopped and is an upgrade because he is young and has the chance to learn from Zlatan and Olivier with less pressure on.

Cathal Heffernan - Cork City FC - Loan with option to buy

The 16 year old Irish defender will join the Primavera but is included in this list as he potentially comes as a replacement for Kerkez. The youngster is the captain of the Ireland U17 side and has huge potential to develop so this is a good move. This is an exciting time for Irish youngsters who are trialling in Italy as this is the third or fourth move in the past year.