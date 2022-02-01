AC Milan’s Transfer Window Ends But Two Crucial Games Put The Performance To The Test

The January transfer window has closed and we are back to the football. Milan sit in third place on the table chasing Inter Milan at the top and fighting with Napoli, Atalanta and Juventus for the coveted UCL spots.

Milan begin their post transfer window fixture list against current champions and league leaders Inter in an away gam at the San Siro. Milan face multiple injuries and question marks while Simone Inzaghi’s side has just reinforced with Gosens and Caicedo. This will be a crucial game as it is a six pointer for the title and will affect the UCL spots.

Just three days later Milan face a tough opposition in the Coppa Italia as we have Lazio in the quarter finals. Milan need to take the Coppa seriously as it is a good avenue to collect some silverware and build some confidence in the short term. Lazio often hurt us in this competition but we certainly have the quality to win this one.