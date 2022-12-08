AC Milan Face Serie D Side Lumezzane In Their First Friendly This Afternoon

AC Milan face Lumezzane in their first mid-season friendly at Milanello this afternoon. Milan will take on the Serie D side as Stefano Pioli looks to keep the team sharp and get ready for the title defence in the second half of the season.

None of the players who featured at the World Cup are expected in this fixture. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has returned to training but is still raw. The likes of Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Alexis Saelemaekers and Alessandro Florenzi remained on personalised programs and will not likely feature.

The game takes place at 14:30 CET (15:30 BST) and will be live on the Milan app or the membership section of Milan’s Youtube channel.

Milan follow this up with matches against Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC in the Dubai Super Cup in the UAE. There after, Milan take on PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands. Milan will play four games between thee 8th and 30th of December 2022.

Serie A resumes on the 4th of January 2023 for Milan against Salernitana.