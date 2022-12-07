AC Milan at the World Cup: Round of 16

Two goals from the two attackers while both remaining defenders bow out. AC Milan players continue to impress in the World Cup in Qatar in the round of sixteen. Three Milan players are heading into the next round while two are going home. Here is a breakdown of their performances:

Fode Ballo Toure - Senegal (England 3-0 Senegal)

Ballo-Toure at least got to make an appearance as his side got knocked out by England in the round of 16. He was side-lined by injuries but his manager Cisse gave him the final five minutes off the game to get to feature. He will likely re-join the Milan squad in Dubai this week.

Sergino Dest - USA (Netherlands 3-1 USA)

Dest had a tough game against his birth nation in the round of 16. The US looked out of their depth. He featured for 75 minutes doing ok in defence but lacked any sting going forward. He will also re-join Milan in Dubai this week.

Theo Hernandez - France (France 3-1 Poland)

Hernandez played the full 90 minutes and put forth a solid performance yet again completing shutting down Kaminski and Cash. He is enjoying the starting spot and is looking to play a strong game against England having missed the Chelsea game with Milan earlier in the campaign.

Olivier Giroud - France (France 3-1 Poland)

Giroud started and opened the scoring for his side. It was a historic goal for him as he becomes the all time top scorer for France surpassing Thierry Henry. He took a pass from Mbappe in the box and sliced it across the keeper. He played 76 minutes and will be eager to face England in the quarter finals.

Rafael Leao - Portugal (Portugal 1-2 South Korea)

Leao is showing his class even with limited minutes. He was brought off the bench in the 87th minute but regardless managed to score a worldie and one of the best goals of the tournament. He capped off a massive 6-1 victory for the side t progress to the quarters where an impressive Morocco await them.

Milan G/A for the tournament is now at 8. Clean sheets (defenders only) remain at 3.