AC Milan Whooped 4-1 BY Liverpool In Dubai Super Cup Friendly As Depth Fails

AC Milan took on Liverpool FC at the Al Maktoum stadium in Dubai as Stefano Pioli works to get his players fit for the second half of the season. The manager continues to miss a number of key players due to injuries and World Cup commitments hence started a strange line up with a few out of place.

Milan conceded shortly into the game as Liverpool passed their way through the heart of defence and allowed Salah an easy strike. Milan managed to equalise as Ante Rebic whipped a stunning lofted through ball across the pitch to Alexis Saelemaekers. The Belgian brought the ball down went past one player and smashed a low shot past the keeper at the far post to equalise.

Liverpool retook their lead before half time with a whopper of a shot from Thiago. After the 80th minute, the score went from 2-1 to 4-1 as Darwin Nunez bagged a brace by beating Malick Thiaw for pace on two occasions on the counter. Milan were exposed as their lack of match fitness showed and the speed of Liverpool was unmatched.

In the customary penalty shoot out, Milan prevailed 4-3 as Antonio Mirante made two good saves while only Adli missed for us.

Milan’s adventure in the Dubai Super Cup comes to an end but the side will remain in the UAE until next week when they fly back to Italy.