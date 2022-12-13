AC Milan Gearing Up To Face Arsenal In First Friendly Of The Dubai Super Cup

AC Milan take on Arsenal FC at the Al-Maktoum stadium in Dubai this afternoon as part of the Dubai Super Cup. Stefano Pioli has a two-week training camp in the UAE to get the players ready for the second half of the season following the break thanks to the World Cup in Qatar. Milan played a friendly at Milanello last week against Serie D side Lumezzane and took away a 3-2 win but showed a lack of fitness and chemistry.

Pioli will be hoping that the players engaged in the World Cup join over the course of the week but two players remain in the tournament for the moment. Milan will be looking to get the best out of the likes of Malick Thiaw, Aster Vranckx and Yacine Adli with the aim of getting them for playing time as well as welcoming the likes of Calabria, Florenzi, Maignan, Saelemaekers and Ibrahimovic back from injury.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are top of the Premier League and will be a good fitness test but also a good litmus test for the Tottenham Hotspur game in the Champions League round of 16.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Pobega, Tonali, Vranckx, Saelemaekers, Adli, Rebic, Origi.