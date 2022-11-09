Milan Player Ratings: Cremonese 0-0 AC Milan

AC Milan dropped points against Cremonese last night as Stefano Pioli’s rotation flopped. Milan are now eight points off the top and the attack could not conjure up a single goal against a relegation placed side. Here are our player ratings for the game:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: A simple enough game for him. He will be happy to get another clean sheet but was barely challenged. 6.5/10

Malick Thiaw: He was the only highlight of the game, he was solid in defence and composed under pressure. He showed speed and strength. He almost got a goal and offers an aerial threat from set pieces. 7/10

Simon Kjaer: He is beginning to look rickety. He was slow to react on the odd counter and made a few errors with his passing and clearances. He should not be getting more game time as Kalulu needs to slot back in at centre back. 5.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: He was pretty much the only player pushing forward and urging the team to get into the box. He tried to force passes out of frustration which did not work. He was unbothered in defence but made a few good tackles. 6.5/10

Junior Messias: A shocking performance where he was almost entirely useless coming down that right wing. He refused to put in crosses and loved to turn back and pass it to the centre back. 4.5/10

Sandro Tonali: A strange game for him as there were too many horizontal passes and just a lack of desire to press forward. He lacked vision partly due to the poor positioning of the attackers. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: He really struggled to make an impact in this game as playing a back three and the wing backs confused his layoffs. The passes were slow and not productive. A poor one. 6/10

Fode Ballo-Toure: He started well delivering some nice crosses but well into a poor spiral as he was not licking with Rebic so that wing was not offering much of a threat. 5/10

Brahim Diaz: Another game where he was carrying the attack and was the only real threat. He lacked options across the front but also came off toothless. 6/10

Ante Rebic: A really wasteful performance with too many useless flicks and no chemistry with his teammates. Rebic looks like he’s forgotten how to play football and is frankly just joking about on the pitch. 4.5/10

Divock Origi: A shame his goal was chalked off and that he was substituted that early. He looked dangerous but really should have scored with that one-on-one in the first half. He just looks rusty and frustrated leading to these average performances. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Pierre Kalulu: He is more suited to be a centre back than a right back. He lacks that drive to push through and start attacks. Solid as ever in defence. 6/10

Rafael Leao: An ineffective game where he constant attempts to beat his man on the run led him to a wall and thus no crosses were delivered. No opportunities of note created. 5.5/10

Charles de Ketelaere: A useless performance. He has no confidence and has offered absolutely nothing to support this title defence. Flop. 4/10

Rade Krunic: He showed have been brought on earlier, he got the ball moving and forced us closer to the front but it was not enough to change the game. 5/10

Marko Lazetic: He added a sting to the attack and almost got a clean shot off. Nice to see him get some minutes. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He made a mistake changing the formation as the side looked lost and unable to create any chances. He lost points and is losing the title race to Napoli as he relies too often on his usual players and needs to integrate the likes of Adli and Lazetic more. 5/10