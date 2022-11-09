AC Milan Put In Frustrating Performance On The Road To Draw 0-0 With Cremonese

AC Milan put in a shambolic performance on the road against Cremonese last night. The team show no fight and no sense of urgency in chasing a goal. The side were held to a 0-0 draw by a newly promoted side who are sitting in a relegation spot.

Milan barely attacked and were wasteful when the chances did come. The rotation was a flop as the play had no fluidity and the attack faltered. We barely caused any issues for their keeper and did not look motivated.

Divock Origi managed to waste a brilliant effort but also scored only for it to be chalked off by VAR for an offside. He was prematurely withdrawn leaving no one to be a focal point in the box pretty much decimating our attack.

Milan gifted Napoli the top spot until the new year as we are now eight points of the top spot and have very much thrown ourselves into the thick of the top four race again.