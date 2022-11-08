Match Preview: Cremonese vs AC Milan H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan travel to face another relegation placed side in Cremonese who are the new faces in Serie A. Milan are coming off a shaky performance in the 2-1 win over Spezia but will have two key suspensions as Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud are out for this one. Stefano Pioli needs to get maximum points from the two remaining games ahead of the World Cup to ensure Napoli are not heading into the break with a huge lead in the title race.

H2H

Cremonese 0-0 Milan (1995)

Milan 7-1 Cremonese (1996)

Form Guide (all competitions)

Cremonese: D, W, L, D, D

Milan: W, W, W, L, W, W

Players to Watch

Divock Origi

He gets his third consecutive start in the league and needs to bring something to the table in this one. He bagged a goal and an assist against Monza but went missing against Torino and has an assist chalked off against Spezia. Giroud has been the one bailing us out but given his suspension, there is no one but Origi to play up front in this game. He will likely get the full 90 minutes unless Rebic is deployed as a false nine. He really needs a goal in this game especially if he wants to have any sort of form heading into the World Cup. Cremonese have taken lots of draws in recent weeks and we cannot fall for this hence the attack needs to deliver.

David Okereke

The Nigerian attacker that most will recognise from the relegated Venezia side has been a nuisance for defences in recent weeks as he has settled into his role. He has 3 goals and 1 assist in the league and a further 2 goals in the cup. He scored the opener in their previous game against Salernitana and is looking sharp. Milan will start Kjaer over Gabbia for this one but the Dane has looked slower since his return from injury which raises concerns of his ability to defend counters and the likelihood of mistakes. We have seen that Tatarusanu us easily beaten with a good shot so we need to ensure Okereke does not get that chance.

Simon Kjaer

Kjaer is more dependable than Gabbia at centre back but had a horrific game in the Champions League despite our 4-0 win over Salzburg with lots of misplaced passes and poor touches. The veteran gives us more command and organisation as he is a vocal leader which will help in this game to put it to bed early. In the games where we struggle we tend to miss the voice of Ibrahimovic, Calabria, Kjaer and the likes to get the team to finish things off. Hopefully he can deliver a win and a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cremonese 0-4 Milan