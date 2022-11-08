AC Milan Need A Strong Performance Against Cremonese As The Side Has Two Red Cards

AC Milan travel to face newly promoted Cremonese after a scare at home against Spezia just three days ago. Milan have struggled against the smaller sides in Serie A thus far dropping points against Torino and Sassuolo whilst picking up tight wins against Spezia, Sampdoria and Hellas Verona.

Cremonese sit in 18th without a win, they have six draws and seven losses. Their main striker Cyriel Dessers will likely miss the game due to an injury sustained against Udinese. They have only been beaten 1 time in their previous 5 games across all competitions with 1 win in the cup and 3 draws so Milan need to be careful.

Brahim Diaz is likely to start ahead of Charles de Ketelaere but Stefano Pioli is not decided on the trequartista. Simon Kjaer will start over Matteo Gabbia for this one.

Olivier Giroud is suspended for this game after he took off his shirt to celebrate his winner against Spezia forgetting he was booked. Theo Hernandez is also suspended having accumulated too many yellow cards. This means Divock Origi starts his third consecutive league game while Fode Ballo-Toure gets a start.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Ballo-Toure, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Origi.