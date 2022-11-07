AC Milan Draw Tottenham Hotspur In The UEFA Champions League Round of 16

AC Milan qualified for the round of sixteen in the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season. Milan finished second in their group behind Chelsea FC making the knockouts. The Rossoneri have drawn Tottenham Hotspur for the first knockout round which means the side are returning to London in a few months.

Milan have a poor record against English clubs having faced Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea in recent seasons in Europe but only come away with one draw and five losses. Moreover, all the games played in England have been losses.

Tottenham will bring a few familiar faces in Antonio Conte as the manager and the likes of Rodrigo Bentancur, Dejan Kulusevski and Ivan Perisic who have just left Serie A.

The round of sixteen games will be played next year after the World Cup and at least a month of league football for both sides. The dates are as follows:

First Leg: San Siro, Milan on 14 February 2023

Second Leg: Spurs Stadium, London on 8 March 2023

The draw in full is below.

RB Leipzig v Manchester City

Club Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham Hotspur

Eintracht Frankfurt v Napoli

Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter Milan v FC Porto

Paris SG v Bayern Munich