AC Milan Saved By Giroud With Last Minute Winner Against Spezia

AC Milan hosted Spezia for another horrific fixture at the San Siro where the Rossoneri faithful were treated to some chaotic moments courtesy of the referee following the robbery by the officials last year. Milan just about managed to win the game 2-1 right at the death but not without the game being made unnecessarily complicated by a 5-minute VAR check on our first goal, VAR ruling out our second goal for a foul way up in the build up and finally not checking two penalty calls for us.

Milan absolutely dominated the first half with numerous attempts and should’ve been up 3-0 by the break but we struggled to beat Dragowski and the ball kept pinging around the box off defenders and the bar. Theo Hernandez found the breakthrough with a run at the back post to meet Ismael Bennacer’s cross and tap it in.

At the start of the second half, it was Spezia not Milan who came firing out the gates with goal that burnt all Milanisti as on loan midfielder Daniel Maldini scored a wild curler after the past was lost on the edge of the box. Maldini did not celebrate but it was crazy to see that name score against us especially at the San Siro.

Milan struggled for control in the game and had Sandro Tonali rocket chalked off in a tough space of thirty minutes as it looked to be another set of dropped points. In the final moments, Tonali lobbed a cross to the back post again and our clutch striker, Olivier Giroud, climbed above the defender to get another scissor kick goal to win in at the wildest moment. He took off his shirt to celebrate but forgot he had been booked which means he is missing the game against Cremonese.

An important three points but it was not easy. We jump above Atalanta in the table but remain six points off Napoli as they seem unstoppable for the moment.