Match Preview: AC Milan vs Spezia H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan welcome Spezia back to the San Siro in a bid to erase the horrific memories from last year’s loss and refereeing shambles. Milan are coming off a 2-1 loss on the road against Torino but have some momentum after their big win in the Champions League on Wednesday. Milan are not set to rotate the squad despite Spezia being in 17th place.

H2H

Milan 3-1 Spezia (Coppa)

Milan 3-0 Spezia

Spezia 2-0 Milan

Spezia 1-2 Milan

Milan 1-2 Spezia

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, W, W, L, W

Spezia: L, D, W, L, L

Players to Watch

Rafael Leao

He hit the crossbar in the midweek and scuffed two open chances against Torino to cap off a pretty dry week. He will be looking to send some strong signals in the final three games before the mid-season break for the World Cup and capitalise on the smaller teams in the fixture list to get some more goals. Leao has 5 goals and 4 assists thus far in the league and can be hitting even better numbers so look out for this one. He often struggles against 3 man defences as the wing back and centre back double up on him but in recent games he adopts a free flowing role that widens the attack and makes his runs unpredictable.

M’bala Nzola

The Angolan striker has prerry much been the only attacking outlet for a struggling Spezia side but he has been on fire for them. Nzola has 5 goals in the league and a further 2 goals in the cup. He scored in the previous loss to Fiorentina and will be looking to force mistakes with our defenders looking unsure of Tatarusanu behind them. Nzola is strong and can force his way through on the counter, He poses a threat aerially and given that set pieces are our weakness at the moment, we need to be wary of him and to note concede corners.

Rade Krunic

Mr. Dependable. Pioli’s utility man came up huge to help secure the progression in the Champions League was a solid performance as a makeshift trequartista. His goal was brilliantly taken and while significant, the best thing he brings is his ability to manage a game and control the pace of attacks with his nifty little touches and ability to draw fouls. It’s been a while since he was deployed in a defensive role so let’s see how he handles it.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Spezia