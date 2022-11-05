 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Host Spezia At The San Siro Looking To Get Back On Track

Three points from each of the final three games needs to be the priority to remain in the title race.

By Muqaddam Malik
Rade Krunic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal... Photo by Fabrizio Carabelli/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

AC Milan host Spezia at the San Siro tonight as Stefano Pioli looks to bounce back from the loss against Torino last week. Milan have fallen behind in the title race as they are six points behind league leaders Napoli and one point behind Atalanta.

Milan are rotating the squad but sticking to Pioli’s known players with the new players still not getting minutes. Tommaso Pobega is the biggest loser as he seems to have lost his place in the rotation following the stinker last week as Rade Krunic returns to the starting line up following his big performance in the UCL.

Aster Vranckx was rumoured to be getting a start but it seems Pioli’s trust in the new signings is not yet there hence he remains on the bench even in smaller games alongside Yacine Adli and Malick Thiaw.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Gabbia, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Krunic, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Origi.

