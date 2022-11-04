AC Milan Have Earned 60 Million Euros From The Champions League So Far

AC Milan beat RB Salzburg 4-0 in the final group stage game to secure a place in the round of sixteen of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season. The win marks an important development step for Stefano Pioli’s young side and will get them crucial knock out experience on the big stage.

From the club’s perspective, as mentioned by Ivan Gazidis and Paolo Maldini multiple times, this was the goal for the season for the financial benefit it brings to the club. Revenues increasing from sporting performances are crucial to the sustainable development of the club.

Calcio e Finanza are reporting that Milan have already earned 60.05 million euros from the Champions League thus far this season and are the second highest earner from Italy having paid their 2 million euro fine for FFP breach.

The earnings for the Italian clubs in the UCL are as follows: