Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 4-0 RB Salzburg

AC Milan came up big on the final night of the group stages with a 4-0 victory over a tricky RB Salzburg at the San Siro. Milan have thus qualified for the round of sixteen of the Champions League for the first time since the 2013/14 season. Olivier Giroud was the standout performer by a mile but the group shown massive growth and deservedly make the next round. Here are our player ratings for the tie:

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: Two or three saves throughout the game but largely unbothered for large swathes. Still not convincing but somehow a second UCL clean sheet. 6/10

Pierre Kalulu: He is a complete defender and made a good number of lasdt ditch challenges and ate up any Salzburg counters. He had that one wicked shot and a few good crosses too. Easily the most reliable defender. 7.5/10

Simon Kjaer: He absolutely fluffed this game and was lucky not to get punished. Lost possession multiple times and was easily beaten by the pace of the younger players. 5/10

Fikayo Tomori: He was up to the task throughout keeping Adamu and Okafor in check and then physically overpowered Sesko in the second half. He save in the first half changed the game for us. 7/10

Theo Hernandez: A good game for him as his runs forward were most successful and created pressure. He should’ve taken on the shots more and not forced the passes. A good display wearing the captain’s armband. 7/10

Sandro Tonali: He looked infinitely better alongside Bennacer compared to the weekend. He did well to break up Salzburg’s play and was a force driving the game forward.. 6/10

Ismael Bennacer: Outside Giroud given the numbers, he was the standout and the win is owed to him. His ball retention and recovery are unbeatable. He is easily the best player on the squad right now. 9/10

Ante Rebic: A tireless performance and one deserving of a goal but alas. He fought for every ball and constantly dropped back to support the midfield. He created chances from the right even though it is not his favoured position but overall showed heart. 8/10

Rade Krunic: He took his chance with both hands and scored an incredible goal that was pivotal for us. He put the game to bed and really showed he can deliver when others are taking time to settle. 8/10

Rafael Leao: A stunning game where he was unlucky not to score but played a key role in two of the goals. He was a menace for them on the counter and was literally running circles around their defence. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: A truly unique performance deserving of the MOTM award. 2 goals and 2 assists in a 4-0 win, he has shown he is still the man for the big occasion. Clinical with limited chances but also creative. 9.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Junior Messias: Frustrating for a couple of games but then he drops these beauties. What a stunning finish and another UCL goal for him. 7.5/10

Tommaso Pobega: He looked brash and messy. He was firing the ball high and lunging into tackles when the game did not call for it. His appeal is sadly beginning to wear off. 6/10

Charles de Ketelaere: Another stinker. He showed poor decision making and wasted chances where he genuinely had a chance at any assist and possibly a goal at a stretch. 5/10

Fode Ballo-Toure: He showed that he is better than what people think with some decent pace and a few good crosses from that wing. He could get some starts against the smaller sides. 6.5/10

Matteo Gabbia: A brief one, not much of note. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He sent the team out with the right mentality and absolutely nailed the starting line up with the inclusions of Rebic and Krunic. The sacrifice of the Torino game is a little easier to bear now. He has delivered yet again and this will be a testament to his time at Milan that he progressed year on year even without key investments. 9/10