AC Milan Whoop RB Salzburg 4-0 To Secure Champions League Round of 16 Spot

AC Milan are back in the Champions League knock outs after more than a decade!!!!! Stefano Pioli and his side took the next big step in the development of this young squad. The game was a head-to-head with RB Salzburg for that final spot and Olivier Giroud stepped up in the biggest occasion and delivered with 2 goals and 2 assists in a massive 4-0 win.

Milan opened the scoring through a set piece at long last as Sandro Tonali’s corner curled to the backpost where Giroud was waiting to nod it past the keeper for the opener. Milan would double their early in the second half as Giroud would knock the ball back into the box from Rafael Leao’s cross for Rade Krunic to nestle into the far post with a gentle header to give us some breathing room.

Milan ran riot thereafter with the third goal coming Giroud who smashed in the ball after the Salzburg defenders failed to clear Leao’s cross. The final goal was a beauty too as Giroud let loose Junior Messias down the right wing and the Brazilian cutback and curled a stunnign shot past the keeper for 4-0.

Milan finish second in their group behind Chelsea FC and will be in line for some big possible games in the round of 16. The options will be FC Porto, Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Benfica/PSG.