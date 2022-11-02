AC Milan In Crunch Tie With RB Salzburg To Get To The Champions League Knock Outs

AC Milan host RB Salzburg at the San Siro tonight in the biggest European fixture in the club’s recent history as it allows us to make it into the knock out rounds of the UEFA Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.

Milan are going into the game one point ahead of Salzburg sitting in second place. Chelsea FC have already secured the top spot in this group. A draw will suffice for Milan but Stefano Pioli needs to get the boys thinking of a win and nothing else.

Milan were held to a 1-1 draw in Austria but really struggled to get the attack working right. The side are coming off a shock 2-1 defeat against Torino thus a response will be needed as the attack completely faltered.

Pioli will likely start Olivier Giroud and Brahim Diaz to be the focal points of the attack. The midfield pairing is ideal with Ismael Bennacer and Sandro Tonali but the one main change will be Simon Kjaer in the starting line up.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernandez, Tonali, Bennacer, Messias, Diaz, Leao, Giroud