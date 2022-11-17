 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

AC Milan Will Take Part In The Dubai Super Cup In December

Milan will play two games to keep up their fitness in December ahead of the second half of the season.

By Muqaddam Malik
Dubai Super Cup

AC Milan have previously announced the club will host a training camp this December in Dubai, UAE during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to prepare for the second half of the season. Milan will be there from the 11th-20th December 2022 and conducted a number of fan centric activities.

Milan are now confirmed to take part in a mini-tournament dubbed the Dubai Super Cup. The competition will feature 4 teams playing 2 matches each with an alternate points system for the title. A win gets 3 points, a draw gets 2 points and each game ends with a penalty shoot out that earns a further 1 point. All matches take place at the Al Maktoum stadium in Dubai.

The participating teams are: AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Olympique Lyonnais and Liverpool FC

Milan’s schedule is as follows:

AC Milan vs Arsenal - 13/12/22 - 19:00 BST

AC Milan vs Liverpool - 16/12/22 - 20:30 BST

