AC Milan Will Take Part In The Dubai Super Cup In December

AC Milan have previously announced the club will host a training camp this December in Dubai, UAE during the FIFA World Cup in Qatar to prepare for the second half of the season. Milan will be there from the 11th-20th December 2022 and conducted a number of fan centric activities.

Milan are now confirmed to take part in a mini-tournament dubbed the Dubai Super Cup. The competition will feature 4 teams playing 2 matches each with an alternate points system for the title. A win gets 3 points, a draw gets 2 points and each game ends with a penalty shoot out that earns a further 1 point. All matches take place at the Al Maktoum stadium in Dubai.

The participating teams are: AC Milan, Arsenal FC, Olympique Lyonnais and Liverpool FC

Milan’s schedule is as follows:

AC Milan vs Arsenal - 13/12/22 - 19:00 BST

AC Milan vs Liverpool - 16/12/22 - 20:30 BST