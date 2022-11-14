Milan Player Ratings: AC Milan 2-1 Fiorentina

AC Milan beat Fiorentina 2-1 thanks to a last minute own goal forced by Aster Vranckx. Milan have struggled to put games to bed in the past months requiring very late goals against Fiorentina and Spezia to win but dropping points against Torino and Cremonese. Here are our player ratings for the final game of 2022.

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: A horrendous performance and a howler on the goal as he allowed the ball to slip under him. Hopefully this is the last game with him starting as Mike should return after the break. 4.5/10

Pierre Kalulu: A decent game with a few good last ditch tackles. He should have done better on the goal as he allowed the lay off and space for the shot. He looks much more comfortable when switched to centre back. 6/10

Malick Thiaw: He look good so far. He is aggressive and strong making strong challenges and not allowing anything to get past him. He offers so much aerially in the box too. Unlucky to have the last touch deflecting it in for the goal. 6.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: He was awkward throughout the game but redeemed himself with a goal line clearance to keep out Ikone’s certain goal. The break should allow him to settle down and build chemistry with his set CB partner. 6.5/10

Theo Hernandez: A good first half with lots of pressing moves forward but hit a wall in the second half. He needs to work on his exchanges more and create space as the solo run is dwindling in impact. 6/10

Sandro Tonali: A scrambled game as the midfield was messy and there were no clear paths forward. He had one good chance from a tight angle but quiet otherwise. 5/10

Ismael Bennacer: Similar to Tonali, he struggled to impose his control on the game due to the messiness of play. He did well on recoveries and pushing forward but struggled to make an impact. 5/10

Rade Krunic: He had a quiet game where he was not noticed as much. He was running around and trying to stretch the play but this was largely to no avail. 5/10

Brahim Diaz: Almost got another goal if not for a clearance off the line, he is doing well to remain on his feet and his resilience often creates chances. His performance was solid and he should not have been subbed off. 6.5/10

Rafael Leao: A fantastic goal in the second minute but then Fiorentina doubled up on him and he was cut out of the game. Impactful but limited. 7/10

Olivier Giroud: A brilliant assist for Leao and lots of nice touches to push the game forward. He missed the overhead kick and might’ve gone for a header instead. He was adding pressure to force the winner at the death. All in all, he turned up. 7/10

SUBSTITUTES

Divock Origi: He made little impact in the final third but helped with the build up play and gave the side some winds in our sails when we had regressed. 6/10

Sergino Dest: Another great display of his dribbling and finally put in a performance that explained his move to Milan. He has talent but now needs to use his skills to help the side get goals. 6.5/10

Aster Vranckx: He was not afraid to ask for the ball and he put in the crosses to cause problems. A massive personal victory for him to force the winner and deliver three points with his limited minutes. 7/10

Ante Rebic: A useless performance. He ran around like a headless chicken but somehow caused some chaos and deserves some credit for the winner. 6/10

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He made the perfect substitutions and got lucky. There is lots of work to do to motivate the side and get them in shape to fight for the title because the performances in October and November have been shambolic. 6/10