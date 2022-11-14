AC Milan Beat Fiorentina At The 90th Minute As Vranckx Earns All Three Points

AC Milan pulled through with the slimmest of victories last night against Fiorentina in a tight match. The game was a farewell to outgoing CEO Ivan Gazidis and the final match before the extended winter break due to the World Cup in Qatar which begins this weekend. Milan needed a win to ensure Napoli did not get too far ahead at the top of the table.

Milan opened the game brilliantly with a goal within two minutes of play as Olivier Giroud released Rafael Leao with a nifty touch before the Portuguese striker ran past the defender and calmly rolled the ball past the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

Milan then conceded a silly goal after the defence failed to clear the ball as Antonin Barak got a shot away which took a deflection off Malick Thiaw and went under Ciprian Tatarusanu’s body for the equaliser.

The rest of the game was a write off as both sides struggled to create anything in attack and the play was bogged down in the midfield.

It took a tricky cross from new signing Aster Vranckx at the 90th minute to force an error as Nikola Milenkovic misread the ball and hit it into the back of his own net. The last minute winner sends Milan into the break with a win and just 8 points off the top spot.