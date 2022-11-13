Match Preview: AC Milan vs Fiorentina H2H, Form, Players To Watch and Prediction

AC Milan face a Fiorentina side who have won five games in a row across all competitions conceding just 3 goals and scoring 11. Vincenzo Italiano is one of the most exciting managers in Italian football and has created an interesting attacking system that presses through the middle and makes use of physical strikers who roam free as opposed to function as a target man. It will be a tough game for Milan but Stefano Pioli needs to lay all his cards on the table.

H2H

Fiorentina 1-1 Milan

Milan 2-0 Fiorentina

Fiorentina 2-3 Milan

Fiorentina 4-3 Milan

Milan 1-0 Fiorentina

Form Guide (all competitions)

Milan: W, L, W, W, D

Fiorentina: W, W, W, W, W

Players to Watch

Theo Hernandez

The stand-in captain returns from suspension and will need to play an important in pushing the attack forward. Milan lacked ideas and the sting to break the lines against Cremonese which allowed the side to keep an unexpected clean sheet against us. Milan have dropped points twice in the previous three games and Hernandez needs to motivate the side to ensure this does not happen again. He got the opener against Spezia, let’s hope he can duplicate that performance.

Giacomo Bonaventura

The former Milan midfielder has been in red hot form in the league and has 2 goals in the previous 2 games. Fiorentina are on five game win streak and Stefano Pioli will be wary of being victim of Vincenzo Italiano’s incredible run. The midfielder is showing an incredible maturity and understanding of how to break teams down and how to perfectly time his late runs into the box. Tonali and Bennacer will need to provide an extra layer of cover by holding firm just ahead of the defence.

Brahim Diaz

Diaz has been in solid form in recent weeks creating important chances for the strikers but has been unlucky not to get a goal nor an assist. He will play on the right replacing Messias for this one which should allow him more space to dribble and an opportunity to whip in some crosses. Diaz is deserving of a starting spot at trequartista this season and should have the opportunity to prove himself over the 90 minutes especially given he will not be going to the World Cup.

Prediction: Milan 3-1 Fiorentina