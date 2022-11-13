AC Milan Host Fiorentina At The San Siro For Final Game Of 2022; Thiaw Starts

AC Milan host Fiorentina at the San Siro this afternoon for the club’s final match of 2022 ahead of the FIFA World Cup break. Milan are coming off a poor period in the league with three consecutive shaky performances that saw a 2-1 loss to Torino, a 2-1 win over Spezia and a 0-0 draw with Cremonese that has allowed Napoli to extend their lead at the top to 11 points which is a mountain to climb at this point.

Stefano Pioli seems to be making a huge call by giving Malick Thiaw the start at the heart of the defence over Simon Kjaer and Matteo Gabbia. Brahim Diaz and Rade Krunic will start which also shows Charles de Ketelaere has gone further down the pecking order for that trequartista spot.

Significantly, Theo Hernandez and Olivier Giroud return from their suspensions and both get thrust right into the starting line up as Pioli searches for an important win.

Expected Line Up (4-2-3-1): Tatarusanu, Kalulu, Thiaw, Tomori, Hernandez, Bennacer, Tonali, Diaz, Krunic, Leao, Giroud.