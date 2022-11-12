Official: AC Milan Name Elliott Management Advisor As New CEO Replacing Ivan Gazidis

AC Milan have officially announced on their website that Giorgio Furlani will be the new CEP of the football club taking over from Ivan Gazidis in December 2022. Furlani is known to be a lifelong Milan fan and has been with the Board of Directors since 2018. Furlani studied at Bocconi and Harvard. He worked as a portfolio manager at Elliot Management and was central to the firm’s investment strategy in Italy.

As per the official statement,

“A Milan native and lifelong Milanista, Furlani has served as a member of the AC Milan Board of Directors since 2018 and has played an integral role in the Club’s success under the ownership of Elliott Advisors, from which he will step down to take up the position of CEO at AC Milan.”

Giorgio Furlani said: ”I want to thank Gerry and the RedBird team for giving me the great honour of leading the Club I love as it embarks on the next phase of its revival. I look forward to working with Chairman Scaroni, Paolo Maldini, Stefano Pioli and the rest of the Club’s leadership: together, I know that we can achieve greater success, on and off the field, in the years to come. Forza Milan!”