AC Milan Manage To Renew Crucial Young Centre Back Until 2027

AC Milan have announced they have renewed the contract of French centre back Pierre Kalulu until 2027. The 22 year old defender arrived from Lyon’s academy in 2020 for a measly 500,000 euros in development fees. He has since established himself as an undisputed starter and a central part of the title winning squad from last year.

Kalulu has made 75 appearances for the club scoring 2 goals and providing 4 assists. His crucial goal last season as the winner in a 1-0 victory over Empoli whose points kept us in the title race. He has settled as a centre back but is often deployed as a right back and on occasion as a left back.

As per the official statement,

“AC Milan is delighted to announce that Pierre Kalulu has signed a new contract with the Club until 30 June 2027.

Pierre joined the Rossoneri in the summer of 2020 and, since then, has made 75 appearances for the Club, cementing himself as one of the team’s key defenders.”