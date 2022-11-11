AC Milan CEO Ivan Gazidis Will Not Renew Past December This Year

AC Milan have announced on their website that Ivan Gazidis’s contract will expire on 5th December 2022. The CEO will not be renewing his contract after playing an instrumental role for Elliott Management in managing and facilitating the sale of the club.

Gazidis joined AC Milan as CEO in December 2018 and has led the Club through a period of growth and modernisation both on and off the pitch.

“After four wonderful, challenging years I will be leaving Milan - Ivan Gazidis said -. I owe so much to this Club, its people, its fans and to this city, that literally saved my life”.

“If the Club is in a better position now than when I arrived, it is entirely due to the work of those I have been surrounded with, from our ownership, to our Chairman, our head coaches, their coaching staffs, our sporting directors, our players and every young boy or girl with dreams in our Academies, our scouts, analysts, medical and support staff, our senior management team and all of the extraordinary people who live for and give everything they have for this Club - Gazidis pointed out -. I have been privileged to work with them all. I have no doubt that this foundation and the people we have in place in every position will take the Club to new levels in the years ahead.”

“Finally, I want say a personal thank you to our fans. Our fans have carried their Club (and me) through some difficult times through their belief and their strength. I will hold in my heart forever the way they showed their support to me when I was not well. They deserve every good thing. I may leave the Club, but the Club will never leave me” - Gazidis added.

Gazidis will remain fully operational in his role as CEO until his departure date and the Club will make an announcement regarding his successor in due course.