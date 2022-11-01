Official: AC Milan Renew Title Winning Manager Until 2025

AC Milan have announced on their website the renewal of first team coach Stefano Pioli until the summer of 2025.

Pioli has been in charge at Milan for 153 official games with 89 wins, 35 draws and 29 losses. He has an exceptional 1.97 points per match.

He already holds the 8th longest tenure in Milan’s history on the bench (no counting returns). He is also in the top 10 for number of games in charge and will be aiming for Massimiliano Allegri’s 178 mark by the end of the current season.

The side added a further two years to his deal which was set to expire in the summer of 2023. Pioli has been hailed as an immense coach winning the league with one of the youngest sides in the history of Italian football and nurturing several key talents such as Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Pierre Kalulu and Ismael Bennacer.

Pioli joined as an emergency replacement for Marco Giampaolo after seven rounds of the 2019/20 season. Pioli carried this Milan squad back into the Champions Leagues places in 2020/21 and won the Serie A title in 2021/22. His finishes in the league have been 6th, 2nd and 1st.

Pioli has the opportunity to celebrate his renewal by taking the next big step with the team securing a place in the knockouts of the Champions League if he can manage a single point against RB Salzburg at the San Siro tomorrow night.