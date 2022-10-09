AC Milan Player Ratings: Milan 2-0 Juventus

AC Milan bounced back well last night with a 2-0 win over possible title rivals Juventus in a six pointer at the San Siro. A bold rotation from Stefano Pioli following the Chelsea FC loss made all the difference as the likes of Gabbia, Pobega and Diaz took their opportunities well delivering on the big stage. Fikayo Tomori scored the opener in the first half with Brahim Diaz killing it off in the second half. Milan have made it clear that they are back in it to win it.

Follow us on Twitter @SBNRossonero

STARTING LINE-UP

Ciprian Tatarusanu: He did not have much to do but gets to add Juventus to the list of big teams he has kept a clean sheet against. 6/10

Pierre Kalulu: A solid display from him in an alternate position. He offered so much going forward as he is confident with the ball at his feet and whipped in some dangerous crosses. Most importantly, his latch ditch block on Kean stopped a sure goal. 7.5/10

Matteo Gabbia: A fantastic game from the youngster where he intelligently marshalled Milik and played it simple throughout to earn a clean sheet. He is filling in well thus far and still has a key role in the squad. 7.5/10

Fikayo Tomori: What a response after a flop in the midweek. He scores in a critical moment and absolutely pockets Vlahovic to deliver the win. A monstrous one from him. 8/10

Theo Hernandez: A magical return and a big wi wearing the captain’s armband. He showed his impact by immediately giving the attack an identity and an extra lift. 7.5/10

Ismael Bennacer: A brilliant performance as usual where he managed the pace of the game perfectly and entirely shut down any attacks with his interceptions. 8/10

Sandro Tonali: He played a role as a disruptor today with lots of clearances and tackles in the middle. There was room for better passes but overall got the job done. 7.5/10

Tommaso Pobega: A good game from the midfielder who took full advantage of the start. He made important tackles and carried the ball forward well, he made some good passes to further the attack and showed he can be dependable. 7/10

Brahim Diaz: A stunning display from the Spaniard who demonstrated his quality when he is able to show strength and hold onto the ball. He scored perhaps one of his best in red and black putting the game to bed. He is showing an important decisiveness in his play of late and could knock on the door for more minutes. 8/10

Rafael Leao: The standout performer and very unlucky not to get a goal. He hit the post twice in the first half setting off alarm bells and was running riot down that left wing. Hopefully he can show this side against Chelsea on Tuesday. 8/10

Olivier Giroud: Another game where he was largely cut out of the proceedings but he did well to drop back and put pressure on the midfielders.. 5.5/10

SUBSTITUTES

Rade Krunic: He was an unexpected sub as Pobega was doing well but he helped manage the game and added just a bit more of an attacking dimension with his quick passing through the middle. 7/10

Ante Rebic: Another great cameo where he got ours hearts racing and constantly placed himself in the right positions. He deserved to receive a pass in the middle twice and would’ve scored once from Theo and once from Origi but alas no Juve goal this time. Always kept the pressure on. 7.5/10

Charles de Ketelaere: He looked much better with the pressure off and operating on the right wing. His passing is there and breaking the lines, his movement looked solid and the growth is there. 6.5/10

Aster Vranckx: An almost identical display from his debut with a couple of good turns and solid retention of the ball. He looks very exciting as a prospect. N/A

Divock Origi: He brought speed and directness for the final few minutes. His run almost got him a goal but he should have passed to Rebic, he needs that first goal and maybe he will be less selfish once that pressure is off. N/A

MANAGER

Stefano Pioli: He deserves the MOTM as he got the game entirely right and made the tough calls to bench the underperformers instead of doubling down. The formation change and the faith in Gabbia/Pobega was well repaid. He managed the pace of the game well and he has shown his side to be mentality monsters bouncing back from losses incredibly well. Pioli is on fire. 8.5/10