AC Milan Ease Past Juventus 2-0 At The San Siro As Pioli’s Rotation Works

AC Milan whooped Juventus 2-0 at the San Siro in a game that was perfectly managed by Stefano Pioli’s side. The Rossoneri looked confident and in charge from start to finish and the switch up in formation and line up went extremely well.

Fikayo Tomori delivered a huge moment amidst his difficult run of form to score yet again against Juventus as he cleverly controlled Giroud’s shot which battered into his chest before whacking the ball into the back of the net for the opener. The goal came at the perfect moment at the end of the first half.

A mistake from Dusan Vlahovic allowed Brahim Diaz to intercept a poor pass in the middle of the pitch before the young Spaniard barrelled past three defenders before smashing the ball past Szceszny to double our lead.

Rafael Leao looked back in form as the winger hit the post twice and was threatening down that wing but the biggest difference came from Theo Hernandez who reinvigorated our attack and was solid in defence.

The win keeps Milan in contention for the top spots and in the mix to defend their title.